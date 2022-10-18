IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Old Dominion will be making a stop at Hero Arena inside the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls for a show on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The surprise announcement was made to a capacity crowd at Loser’s Bar and Grill in Nashville during Monday night’s Whiskey Jam performance. Old Dominion, who got their start as regulars on the Whiskey Jam stage, was joined by rising country stars and Whiskey Jam favorites Shawn Austin, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton and Frank Ray. All these acts will be joining Old Dominion in a first of its kind opportunity with Whiskey Jam to be the opening act support partner. Fans will get to see Ray, Ashton & James on all U.S. dates, and Ray, Austin along with Steven Lee Olson on all Canadian dates.

American Express Card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. local time.

The post Old Dominion coming to Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.