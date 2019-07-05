Oldest person in US celebrates 114th birthday

The oldest living person in the United States will turn 114 on Saturday.

Alelia Murphy was born on July 6, 1905, in North Carolina, and is the eighth-oldest person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group, a Los Angeles-based organization that has been tracking people 110 and older since 1990.

OLDEST PERSON IN THE US DIES AT 114: REPORT

Alelia Murphy was born on July 6, 1905, nearly 12 years before the U.S. entered World War I. She moved to Harlem, N.Y., during the Roaring ’20s and raised her two children as a single mom after her husband died at an early age.

The record-setting supercentenarian says the secrets to longevity are a healthy diet and an active lifestyle, her nurse, Natalia Mhlambiso told The Manhattan Times.

“She grew up in the South in the days before processed food, so she ate very healthy,” Mhlambiso, who visits Murphy twice a week, told the local outlet. “Keeping active when you are younger, and eating healthy and continuing to do so — it really does help a lot.”

“Trust in God and be a good person,” Murphy said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Her daughter, Rose Green, describes her mother as a “gift from God.”

Murphey is just two years younger than the oldest person in the world, Kane Tanaka, 116, of Japan.