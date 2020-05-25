Pixabay

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A steady downward trend in Wyoming births began to level out in 2019, according to Wyoming Department of Health Vital Statistics Services reports. The state recorded 6,353 babies born to resident mothers during the year, compared to 6,551 in 2018.

And, those vital statistics indicate some shakeups in newborn names. Olivia was the most popular name for girls last year, while Oliver and Liam tied for first place among boys.

For girls, the most popular names behind Olivia were Harper, Charlotte, Emma, and Willow.

Oliver and Liam were followed by Henry, Asher, and William (tied), Elijah and Theodore as Wyoming’s most popular boys names.

“There can be many different factors that affect the selections new parents make including family connections and popular culture,” said Vital Statistics Service deputy state registrar Guy Beaudoin.

While birth rates stabilized some in 2019, the trend for resident deaths continued.

“Wyoming’s annual count of resident deaths has been steadily increasing in recent years, likely due to the state’s aging population,” Beaudoin said. In 2019, VSS recorded deaths for 5,121 residents compared to 5,069 deaths in 2018. The count in 2015 when the upward trend began was 4,744.

You can deep-dive more of Wyoming’s vital statistics here.

