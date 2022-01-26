POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Bannock and Bingham Counties.

The highly contagious Omicron variant was first identified in Idaho in early December.

“Omicron spreads very easily from person to person. In order to protect those around us, including our first responders, health care workers, and teachers, we are asking people to please make the choices that we know help prevent severe outcomes. These include staying home if you have symptoms, wearing a well-fitting mask when interacting in public, keeping at least 6 feet of physical distance between you and others, and getting vaccinated and boostered,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said .

The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be effective at reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. It is recommended that everyone 5 years of age or older get the COVID-19 vaccine, and that individuals 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot. To schedule an appointment for a booster shot or a first or second dose of vaccine, please call 208-233-9080.

Other mitigation measures such as wearing well-fitted face coverings in crowded public places, washing hands or using hand sanitizer, maintaining space between yourself and others, and staying home when you are sick still remain important in managing the pandemic.

For more information, please call SIPH’s COVID-19 Hotline at 208-234-5875 or visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.

