IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It’s not often a food truck has people track everywhere it goes.

Wave after wave of people lined up to get a bite of some fish and chips from ‘On The hook.’ Their truck was parked outside Natural Grocers in Idaho Falls today. For Jennifer Johnson, the food was worth the wait.

“(I) haven’t been here,” Johnson said. “Just on Facebook. I’ve heard great reviews so we went to Oregon over the summer and got some good fish and I was craving it. I brought my son here. My eight-year-old son. Stood in line. Were freezing but it’s worth it hopefully.”

‘On The Hook’ has more than 160,000 people following its every move on Facebook. The truck makes various stops throughout the Mountain West. ‘On The Hook’ will be in Chubbuck on Thursday from 11 am to 7 pm at the Soda Barn.