IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A person is dead after being hit by a truck in Idaho Falls Friday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire/EMS responded to a reported vehicle versus person collision at approximately 12:16 p.m. near the intersection of Micro and Canyon streets.

The police department says it appears a passenger in the vehicle exited the vehicle of their own volition while the vehicle was in motion.

The vehicle, a truck pulling a trailer, inadvertently ran over the person before stopping, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Despite life saving measures by the IFPD and EMS personnel, the victim died at the scene.

No further information will be released, pending notification of next of kin.

