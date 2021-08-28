IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A Saint Anthony woman was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police responded to the call at approximately 4:40 p.m. on State Highway 47, northeast of Ashton.

Janette Villalba, 34, of Saint Anthony, was driving southbound in a 2005 Ford Focus. She drove off the right shoulder and crashed into a tree.

Villalba was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

The post One dead in crash northeast of Ashton appeared first on Local News 8.