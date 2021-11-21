IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A man is dead, and a female is in the hospital, after a crash Saturday night in Bonneville County.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the area of Bone Road and 9th South at 7:26 P.M. for a single-vehicle crash.

As they arrived, Deputies located a male and female who had been thrown from the vehicle.

The male was identified as 39-year-old Estevan Reyna Jr. and declared dead at the scene.

The female was taken by ambulance to EIRMC with “extensive injuries from being ejected during the crash,” according to a press release sent by the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are continuing to investigate, but believe high speeds, failure to wear seatbelts, and alcohol were a factor in this crash.

No further information is available at this time.

As the holiday season approaches, the Bonneville County Sheriffs Office reminds everyone to be responsible and avoid getting behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking or using drugs.

Always wear seatbelts, utilize car seats, obey the traffic laws and make paying attention to driving a priority.

Doing these safe things will greatly reduce the risk of being involved in a crash.

