IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A teenager is dead, and two others injured after a crash north of Shelley Friday night.

Idaho State Police responded at approximately 6:55 p.m. to a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of E 1500 North and N 800 East, just north of Shelley.

A juvenile driving a 2001 Ford Taurus, was eastbound on E 1500 North. A 1991 GMC Sierra pickup was being driven southbound on N 800 East by another juvenile. The GMC Sierra slammed into the driver’s side of the Taurus.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The driver of the Taurus died at the scene. A juvenile passenger in the Taurus was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The driver of the GMC was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot.

Both the driver and passenger of the Taurus were wearing a seat belt. The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seat belt.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Next of kin have been notified, and the crash remains under investigation by ISP.

The post One dead, two injured in crash north of Shelley appeared first on Local News 8.