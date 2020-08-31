Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center is monitoring two, small, new fires near the Idaho-Wyoming border.

The Dry Waterfall fire is located 9 miles east of Swan Valley. Started by lightning, the fire was estimated at one-tenth of an acre. A helitack crew and five firefighters are on the scene.

The Smoky Hollow fire was estimated at 10 acres, located about 6 miles southwest of Wilson, Wyoming, just above Mosquito Creek. The cause of the fire has not been determined. 15 firefighters are on the scene. It is burning in very steep terrain with an estimated 50% slope. Falling snags and high winds were affected firefighters’ ability to engage it safely. No structures are threatened and the public is being asked to stay out of the area.

The Black Sands fire, adjacent to the St. Anthony Sand Dunes was fully contained Saturday night. The lightning caused fire burned 129 acres.