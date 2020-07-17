Local News

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Pocatello man was hospitalized following a 3-vehicle crash at Milepost 106 on Interstate 15, south of Shelley, at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Idaho State Police say Jose Hernandez Flores, 53, of Pocatello was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche in the northbound lane.

Troopers said Hernandez Flores rear-ended a 1999 Dodge 250 pickup driven by Mark Burton, 63, of Shelley. Hernandez Flores’ vehicle began to roll and rear-ended a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Kyle Buttars, 34, of Pocatello.

Hernandez Flores’ vehicle came to rest in the median. He was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Hernandez Flores was treated and released in the hospital emergency room.

Both lanes were blocked for about 30 minutes.