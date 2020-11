Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 71-year old man at a home at 4364 E. 375 North, near Rigby.

Police were called to the home at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday.

A 21-year old man was taken into custody.

Neither the suspect nor victim have yet been identified.

Sheriff Steve Anderson said the two people were known to each other and there is no danger to the public at this time.