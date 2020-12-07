Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-One person was killed in a mobile home fire at a mobile home park in the 2300 block of East Iona Road at around 1:24 p.m. Sunday. The victim was identified as 61-year old Jarius H. Hansen. There were no other occupants, but the trailer and its contents were destroyed.

No other structures were damaged and there were no other injuries.

An off-duty Idaho Falls Fire Department Captain happened to be passing by at the time of the fire. The home was full of smoke and flames and he could not get inside.

He began to evacuate occupants of surrounding homes until firefighters arrived.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office closed East Iona Road from North Yellowstone Highway and North 25th East (Hitt Road) while firefighters contained the fire.

Three fire engines, three ambulances, a ladder truck, and water tender and battalion chief were assigned to the fire and had it out by around 1:43 p.m.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and Hansen’s death.

Detectives would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the fire or stopped to assist before firefighters arrived. Contact Detective K. Sibbett through Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.