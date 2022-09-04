File

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) One man was killed in an Saturday night shooting in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Police say, the emergency call came in around 10:30 p.m., receiving reports about gunshots on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. The caller stated that they thought a person may be injured.

Jessica Clements, Public Information Officer says, “Idaho Falls Police Officers quickly responded and found one adult male victim who had sustained

multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately attempted to provide life-saving aid. Idaho Falls Fire

EMS responded and assumed medical efforts before transporting the victim to the hospital via

ambulance.

Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries and

was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Shortly after the incident occurred, the suspect contacted Dispatch and indicated his involvement in

the shooting. Idaho Falls Police Officers located the suspect in the parking lot of Albertsons in the 500

block of E 17th Street where he was taken into custody at gunpoint but without further incident.

The suspect has been identified as Mark Bent, a 41-year-old resident of Pocatello, Idaho. Bent is

expected to face criminal charges consistent with homicide and remains in police custody.

IFPD Investigators have determined that the suspect and the victim were known to each other. The

victim lived in the area where the shooting occurred.

The identity of the victim is not being released at present to allow time for additional next-of kin/family notifications. No further information is available for release at this time.”

The post One man killed in shooting, another man in custody appeared first on Local News 8.