(IDAHO FALLS-KIFI) An SUV caught fire after a driver crashed into the side of a bridge, just north of Idaho Falls, Friday evening

The accident happened along North 5th West just south of 97 North, around 6:45 P.M.

The driver was able to escape the crash without injury and was taken into police custody. Shortly after the crash, the SUV caught fire. It took fire crews about an hour to extinguish the fire. The accident is under investigation and no names have been released yet.

