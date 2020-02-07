News

Swan Valley, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One person is dead and another person was sent to the hospital after they collided with each other on highway 26.

It happened at milepost 390.5 east of Swan Valley.

43-year-old Johnathan Rieth of Freedom, Wyoming was driving east on US-26 in a 1987 Nissan pick-up and towing a trailer with a snowmobile.

39-year-old Lonnie Wilson of Las Vegas was traveling west in a 2019 Dodge Ram.

Rieth lost control of his truck and hit Wilson.

Wilson was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Rieth died of his injuries at the scene of the accident. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both lanes were blocked for about two hours and 20 minutes.

The road was then partially blocked for an additional hour and a half.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.