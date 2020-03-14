Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-One person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 26 and Iona Road at around 11:05 p.m. Friday.

Idaho State Police said Benjamin Colson, 18, of Idaho Falls was driving west in a 2005 Pontiac G6 on Iona Road.

Coley Jones, 37, of Missoula, Montana was driving a 2012 Chevrolet van and was stopped at a stop sign on eastbound Iona Road at the intersection.

Candi Gagnon , 60, of Idaho Falls was driving southwest on US 26 in a 2013 Nissan Versa.

According to ISP, Colson failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Gangon’s vehicle in the intersection. His vehicle then struck Jones’ van at the stop sign.

Gagnon was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.