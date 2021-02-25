MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A 21-year-old Monteview woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash about 2 miles north of Monteview at around 8:14 a.m. Thursday.

Idaho State Police said Leora Johnson, 21, was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on 2600 North in a 2000 Chevrolet Impala.

Justin Pierce, 31, of Filer was driving south on 800 North in a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling three trailers.

Michael Kuyper, 38, of Buhl was stopped going northbound on 800 North in a 2007 Kenworth pulling two trailers. He was waiting to turn left onto 2600 North.

ISP said Johnson’s Chevrolet entered the intersection and was struck by Pierce’s Peterbilt. Both vehicles then crashed into the front of Kuyper’s vehicle.

Pierce and Kuyper were wearing seat belts, but Johnson was not. She died of injuries at the scene of the crash.

Pierce was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance. His condition was unknown Thursday afternoon.

The intersection was still blocked at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigation is continuing.

