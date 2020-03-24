Local News

NEWDALE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A St. Anthony man was killed at around 6 p.m. Monday in a two vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 33, at milepost 118 east of Newdale.

Idaho State Police said Michael Rammell, 76, of Tetonia was eastbound in a 2018 Lexus RX4.

Jesus Villaba,37, of St. Anthony was west bound in a 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup.

ISP said Villaba veered out of his lane and entered the east bound lane and struck Rammel’s oncoming car. Villaba’s pickup came to rest in the middle of the road and Rammel’s car ended up on the south shoulder of the highway.

Villaba died of his injuries at the scene.

Rammell was transported by air-ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His condition was unknown early Tuesday.