AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Ammon City Council has a vacant seat to fill, after Councilmember Byron Wiscombe resigned.

Wiscombe, who had served on the City Council for eight years, submitted his resignation to Mayor Sean Coletti Thursday.

The current term of the seat vacated by Wiscombe concludes December 31, 2021 however, Wiscombe was reelected to a new term set to begin January 1, 2022.

According to Idaho Statute, Mayor Coletti must appoint an Ammon resident to fill the vacant seat for a two-year term ending December 31,

2023, rather than the full four-year term.

This city council seat would be up for election in November 2023 for an additional two-year term ending December 31, 2025. In November 2025, this seat would be up for election to a standard four-year term.

Mayor Coletti is accepting applications in the form of letters of interest and resumes from any Ammon resident interested in serving on the City Council to fill the vacant seat.

Those interested may email their applications to scoletti@cityofammon.us or mail their applications to: 2135 S. Ammon Rd, Ammon, ID 83046.

Mayor Coletti will be accepting applications until 11:59 PM on December 31, 2021.

The post Open Ammon City Council seat after councilmember resigns appeared first on Local News 8.