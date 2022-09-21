POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – You are invited to attend an open house to discuss the East Bench Wildfire Mitigation Project Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

City officials will be at a popup tent located on Summit Drive near the Summit Hills neighborhood.

The Pocatello Fire Department, High Country Resource Conservation and Development and the City of Pocatello Science and Environment are hosting the open house to answer any questions regarding the project.

The City of Pocatello plans to conduct wildfire fuels mitigation on approximately 69 acres of City-owned gullies located east of Satterfield Drive. The gullies are located off of Summit, Granite, Ridgewood, Shadowpines, and Satterfield Drive.

The primary objective is to reduce the dense ladder fuels on City property in the wildland-urban interface areas of the East Bench. Trees will be thinned to a density of 20 trees per acre.

The project is set to start around November 1, 2022, and is anticipated to be completed by no later than March 1, 2023.

You can view more information on the East Bench Wildfire Fuels Mitigation Project HERE.

