IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State Police say 26 drivers were stopped during the 8-hour Operation Lifesaver enforcement effort between Pocatello and Idaho Falls August 27. Troopers teamed up with Union Pacific and Eastern Idaho Railroad for the “Officer on a Train” program.

The drivers were pulled over near railroad crossings and received either warnings or citations. Citations for violating a railroad crossing law carries a $90 fine.

“We saved the citations for only the most flagrant violators, the ones who cross the tracks and it’s such a close call. Some drivers said they thought the train was farther away. But a lot of folks said they knew they should have stopped,” said ISP Lieutenant Chris Weadick in Idaho Falls. “We’d rather issue a citation than have to notify a family they’ve lost a loved one. We’ll keep educating motorists through Operation Lifesaver because the risk of trying to beat a train is just too high.”

ISP said there have been six train accidents in southern and eastern Idaho this year. Four of the six resulted in injuries, including one fatality in Fort Hall on July 7.

Idaho State Police offered the following tips when approaching a rail crossing:

– The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think.

– Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly.

– Never drive around lowered gates – it’s illegal and deadly.

– Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a highway-rail grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping.

– If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, get out and get away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train. Locate the Emergency Notification System sign and call the number provided, telling them about the stalled vehicle.

– At a multiple track crossing waiting for a train to pass, watch out for a second train on the other tracks, approaching from either direction.

– When you need to cross train tracks, go to a designated crossing, look both ways, and cross the tracks quickly, without stopping. Remember it isn’t safe to stop closer than 15 feet from a rail.

– Always expect a train. Freight trains do not follow set schedules.

Officials believe the Officer on a Train program has been successful. There were 33 incidents and ten fatalities at railroad crossings in 2000. That dropped to 12 incidents and two fatalities in 2015.