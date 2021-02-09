BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – As of Monday, the order of restriction for the mandatory wearing of face coverings has been rescinded in Bonneville County.

The order of restriction for the mandatory wearing of face coverings is still in effect in Madison County and Teton County.

Madison County has been lowered from the High Risk (red) Level to the Moderate Risk (yellow) Level.

Even with the Bonneville County order being lifted and vaccinations underway in the health district, health officials say are not out of the woods yet regarding the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

EIPH strongly encourages getting vaccinated when it is your turn, staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, maintaining space (at least 6 feet) between people, and when not able to distance, wearing a mask correctly and consistently.

There is still time to register on EIPH’s COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling list. Theye will be assigning available vaccination appointments randomly to all individuals who are registered on the list before Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m.

Over the course of the following 10 days, appointments will be assigned to individuals, and EIPH will call or text to inform you of your appointment, which could range from February 15 through the end of March.

To allow EIPH time to make all these notifications, they ask you not call the office before February 22 to check on your appointment.

If you register on the waiting list after February 11 at 8:00 a.m., you can expect a call or text from EIPH between February 22-26 to notify you of your assigned appointment. If you are already on the list, there is nothing else you need to do at this time.

If you would like to get on our list, click HERE or call 208-533-3223 for assistance.

