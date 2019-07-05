Oregon bar sued for serving too much alcohol to man who wounded neighbor, killed his dog and a camel

An Oregon bar is being sued for allegedly serving too much alcohol to a man who subsequently went on a shooting spree, wounding his neighbor, killing his dog and also a camel from a nearby wildlife preserve.

John LaRue, 49, of Cave Junction, claims in a lawsuit that Art’s Red Garter Steakhouse & Saloon served his neighbor, Joseph Sallman, 32, an “excessive amount of alcohol” on July 1, 2017.

Sallman’s grandmother, Linda Sallman, 76, owned the bar, which has since closed. Both she and the bar, as well as her grandson, are named in the suit, which is seeking $1.5 million in damages, $80,000 in medical expenses and $500 for the value of the dog.

The suit, filed in Josephine County Circuit court last week, claims Sallman, who’d been drinking since 7 a.m., was known to “become violent and use firearms when he is intoxicated,” according to the Oregonian. Linda Sallman told the outlet the bar did not open until 9 a.m. on the day in question and her grandson had not been drinking there that morning.

Sallman is accused of subsequently showing up at his former friend LaRue’s trailer and making “threatening statements.” Later that day, he is accused of firing “multiple rounds” from an AK-47.

ALLIGATORS SEEN DRAGGING ‘BADLY DECOMPOSED’ BODY INTO FLORIDA LAKE

The lawsuit alleges LaRue was shot three times and suffered “damage to the muscles, ligaments, tendons, nerves and other soft tissue of the chest and right shoulder.” He also claims to have experienced “loss of feeling and use of his right arm” as well as post-traumatic stress disorder and grief due to the death of his service dog, Ben.

A probable cause affidavit filed by Oregon State Police said the shooting happened outside Sallman’s home while LaRue was driving by in his truck and a bullet “grazed” him, according to the Oregonian.

TEXAS TODDLERS CRITICALLY BURNED AFTER ROAD RAGE SHOOTING SETS OFF FIREWORKS IN FAMILY TRUCK

The Associated Press reported at the time that Sallman also shot a camel, named Camille, across the Redwood Highway at the Tiger Preservation Center.

Camille, who had lived at the reserve for two years, died two days later. She is not mentioned in the lawsuit.

At the time, Robert Ringo, who runs the center, said: “We all heard bullets coming through the trees, and we heard one ricochet off of metal. We were trying to see where the shots were coming from.”

He said he later found Camille wounded in the hay.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Sallman was arrested three days after the incident, eventually pleading guilty to attempted murder and first-degree animal abuse. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and paid LaRue $1,422 in restitution, according to court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.