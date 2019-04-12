Oregon HS custodian arrested on child porn charges: report

An Oregon high school custodian who was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges allegedly had more than 7,000 photos of abused children between the ages of four to 12, a report said.

Mitchell J. Grandlund, 34, was taken into custody at Madison High School in Portland, the Oregonian reported. During his arrest, law enforcement officials allegedly found several pairs of kids’ underwear in the trunk of his car.

BOUNCE HOUSE EMPLOYEE, 18, TOOK PHOTOS OF GIRL, 7, PERFORMED LEWD ACTS, POLICE SAY

Portland police and the FBI said they discovered child porn on his Google Photos account, the Oregonian reported. Police obtained the search warrant on March 30.

Grandlund told investigators he looks at the images when he “fantasizes about having sexual contact with children,” the newspaper reported, citing the affidavit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of first and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. No children from Madison High School have been identified as victims, the Oregonian reported.