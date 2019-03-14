An elementary school in Portland, Ore., allegedly allowed parents to bid on their child’s next teacher, according to reports.

Fox 12 reported that an unnamed PTA member said the auction was meant to fill a financial gap.

The news outlet reported that 50 percent of Markham Elementary School’s students come from underserved communities, and 46.1 percent of them receive free or reduced-price lunch.

“I don’t think it was a good idea; I do know, however, that the intent was really good,” said mother Sarah Simons.

“We don’t have any bad teachers,” Cari Carr, another parent, said. “There are no teachers that people are trying to avoid.”

Of the $52,000 raised in the auction, $1,600 came from six parents who bid on a teacher, Fox 12 said.

The money has since been returned.

