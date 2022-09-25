IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- It’s been driving its’ buns off all summer and on Sunday, it made a stop in Idaho Falls.

Visitors at the Fred Meyer’s store in Idaho Falls got the chance to see the Oscar Meyer WienerMobile.

Tyrell Wood, a father who was on a drive with his sons, says, “It was exciting enough that on our way across the parking lot to get diesel, they had me lock the brakes up and swing in here. So, the three little ones are all about it.”

Wood says the family will have lots of memories and the boys can’t wait to share it with their mom. “I know they’re going to tell their mom when we get back home to Wyoming.”

Christian Jabbar, an Oscar Meyer Hotdogger, has been driving the famous WienerMobile around the country.

He says the best part of his job is helping families smile and create lasting memories. “We spark smiles and that’s that’s kind of our mission…It’s just about bringing joy to people and it’s a lot of fun for us.”

The WienerMobile is a memorable experience for many visitors. Jabbar says, “It’s not every day you get to see a 27-foot-long hot dog on the road. So, you know, whether it’s, your fifth time, your first time, it’s always fun.”

The WienerMobile will be making its way to Denver, Colorado on Monday.

