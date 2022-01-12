IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After some delay, the outdoor ice rink in Idaho Falls is open and ready for you to enjoy.

The Idaho Falls Parks and Rec Department asks that you use it at your own risk.

They do not monitor it during the day, so check out the conditions and use your best judgment before getting out on the ice.

We caught up with an Idaho Falls man out Wednesday morning taking advantage of the chance to lace up his skates.

“Feels good, David Letendre said. “We’ve had some warm weather so the ice hasn’t been good outdoors, but this cold snap has allowed the Zamboni to come out, lay down some slick, smooth ice. The cold weather makes the ice excellent for skating.”

We asked him how outdoor skating is different from indoor skating.

“Freedom,” he said. “Just not having to watch out for other folks. So I come out early in the morning before the kids get out here. Have it to myself until I get cold. Then I go home.”

If you need skates, they can be rented from the indoor arena during public ice session hours. You can view those HERE.

The outdoor rink is off Rollandet across from the camel pen at the Idaho Falls Zoo.

The post Outdoor ice rink in Idaho Falls is ready for use appeared first on Local News 8.