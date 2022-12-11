REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- After a team meeting sparked the drive that’s goal is to provide blankets for those in need in the Madison County area. Since the start of the blanket drive the WaFd Rexburg Branch the branch has collected over 75 blankets. All earmarked to be donated to the Family Crisis Center.

On December 8th they donated the first bunch of the blankets they have collected so far and everyone involved with the drive says it’s moving how the community has rallied behind the drive has been moving.

“It’s just overwhelming the generosity of our community. And when we get organized actions like WaFd calling, willing to help our families, it just makes us so happy. We are providing Christmas for over 30 families and we have a brand new pillow and a brand new blanket to each individual person in the family. And we couldn’t do that without community members donating,” Marie Harris the Family Crisis Center shelter services coordinator said.

She adds that with some help from Santa the blankets will all be delivered to their rightful homes. “We get to send these home with our clients and they will have them under their tree from Santa for their families. And so and having all these, you know, organizations help us do the kind of secret Santa to help help these families, this is a blessing.”

The Director of the Center Meegan Littlefield says the drive came at a very rewarding time of year. “This is one of the most rewarding times of year for us to be able to see our community come together, help people they’ve never met, recognize that there is a need. It’s it always blows me away how much our community is willing to give.”

She added, “we have an amazing community. The fact that people are willing to give their time, their money, their efforts to create beautiful blankets that they know is going to offer comfort to somebody that will absolutely appreciate it. It’s it’s the most heartwarming thing. It it usually has me in tears this time of year, just all the ways that people show up.”

WaFd branch Manager, Trevor Cox, says that after the team meeting excitement has filled the bank. “We are super excited that we were able to participate with the community and make this donation of these blankets.”

He added that just cause they have made the first donation of blankets that the drive is not yet over. “We’re still running through December 19th. Feel free to stop by the bank and drop the blankets off with us. Or after the 19th, the Family Care Center will accept them as well.”

Lyndsay Esplin another representative of WaFd says the spirit of drive has affected a lot of people. “It’s been amazing. We’ve had some people come in. This one lady who’s been through so much. She just has lost so much family as well. And so every year she tries to find a charity that she can give to similarly heartwarming being able to hear see people that are going through struggling times and people, you know, feast or famine that are are blessed and have a lot of their needs met right now, that just seeing everybody come together to to donate the Family Crisis Center has really been a blessing for me to see.”

Esplin added “It’s amazing to see the community come together for families in need, even for families they don’t know. It’s been remarkable. It’s been a huge blessing, lots of excitement. And we’re hoping to continue to find ways that we can bring the community together to bless the lives of the families here.”

The drive will continue until December 19th. You can drop off blankets at 80 N 2nd E, Rexburg, ID 83440 across the street from Adams Elementary.

