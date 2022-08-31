IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health hosted a training for drug overdose Wednesday to commemorate Overdose Awareness Day.

Many former victims of drug overdose were on scene to give their witness to first responders and the general public.

Topics of the training includes awareness of the statistics and harm of drugs, how to prevent oneself from these drugs and the response we can take to help ourselves or someone else who is recovering from overdose.

The post Overdose Awareness Day brings many for training appeared first on Local News 8.