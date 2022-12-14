IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A late night apartment fire called several engines to the scene.

At about 10:25 pm last night, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a call to 587 Hansen Avenue.

According to an officer on scene, the fire started from the kitchen area in the lower unit of the complex. The fire department was able to get it out before it spread but there is smoke damage to the other units. The people who lived in the unit were playing video games at the time. We do not yet know how extensive the damages were to the unit where the fire started.

The investigation is ongoing.

