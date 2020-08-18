Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Complications with the transport of an oversized load with insufficient clearance for one of the Interstate 15 overpasses has resulted in the closure of southbound I-15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts.

There is no estimate on when this incident will be cleared and the highway reopened.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or expect delays.

At this time, Idaho State Police is on scene. The southbound lanes are temporarily closed starting in Roberts at the exit 135 off-ramp.

There is a detour in place to route traffic back to I-15 in Idaho Falls south of exit 119.

Northbound lanes are still open.