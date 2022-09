SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The owl fire, 20 miles west of north fork on the ranger district is burning 3-hundred and 50 acres.

While the horse fire northwest of corn creek on the north fork ranger district is currently burning 90 acres.

Both fires started on September 8th and are 0 percent contained.

Officials are asking drivers to be cautious while traveling on Salmon river road and stay clear of the fire.

