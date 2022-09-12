SCNF

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Owl and Horse fires are under the command of Wyoming Type 3 Team 5.

The Owl Fire is estimated to be 689 acres while the Horse Fire remains at 90 acres. Between the two fires there are 63 personnel assigned to the incidents.

Both fires are 0% contained, and the cause for both fires is undetermined.

Firefighters continued to scout the fire to gathering information and situational awareness on the private inholdings and recreational infrastructure Sunday. Fire personnel worked on preparing areas around known archeological sites. Fire personnel supporting the Horse fire set up a remote spike camp. An Infrared (IR) flight was conducted on the Owl fire and showed spread to the southeast and creeping to the northeast, as can be seen on the attached map.

On Monday, fire Managers will continue to evaluate wind, weather, firefighter resource availability, drought conditions, terrain, fire history on the landscape, climate, surrounding treatment areas, proximity to communities and homes, smoke mitigation, while refining the appropriate tactics and strategies. On the Horse fire tactics will also account for preserving the Wilderness character. Firefighters will continue to gather information and situational awareness on the private inholdings and recreational infrastructure. Fire personnel will continue prepping the area around known archeological sites.

