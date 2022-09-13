SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Owl and Horse fires are both 0% contained and remain under the command of Wyoming Type 3 Team 5.

The Owl Fire is estimated to be 739 acres while the Horse Fire remains at 90 acres.

Between the two fires there are 61 personnel including 4 Engines, 1 Crew, 1 Fire Module, 1 Ambulance, 2 Fireline Paramedics and 1 Overhead Team.

Firefighters completed the structure assessments of the Owl Creek area Monday. They continued to identify opportunities for treatment options, such as thinning and deploying sprinkler systems. Crews began brushing Owl Creek Trail – #6152 and East Owl Creek Trail #6153, An Infrared (IR) flight was conducted on the Owl fire and showed spread to the southeast and creeping to the northeast, as can be seen on the attached map.On theHorse fire structure prep was conducted.

Due to the steep terrain, fuel types, and firefighter safety an indirect strategy is being utilized Tuesday. On the Owl Fire, crews will continue brushing and enhancing Owl Creek and East Owl Creek Trails. The engines will begin installing sprinklers and other treatment options for identified values at risk. On the Horse Fire, firefighters will continue with structure protection, scouting and monitoring. Fire managers will continue to evaluate and modify a strategic, risk-based response which is appropriate for the circumstance on the ground, and weights probability of success, opportunities and challenges, while providing for firefighter and public safety.

The post Owl and Horse fires remain 0% contained appeared first on Local News 8.