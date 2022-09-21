SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,093 acres and is 51% contained.

The Owl Fire has burned 747 acres and is 100% contained.

On Wednesday, an incoming weather system will produce rain, thunderstorms and winds later in the day with potential for rocks and debris flow entering the roadways due to fire damaged landscapes. Heavy equipment is being positioned to aid in debris removal. Firefighters are working to expose hot spots in order to take advantage of incoming rains that will assist in fire suppression.

Tuesday’s reconnaissance of the Owl Fire showed minimal heat and will be monitored by air. Being 100% contained, transfer of the Owl Fire back to the Forest will occur at 6 p.m. this evening.

Expect delays on Williams Creek Road Wednesday and Thursday as large single wide trailers are transported to Cobalt Mine. Pilot cars will be in place to escort traffic on the road beginning at 9 a.m.

Crews along with heavy equipment will continue chipping and snag removal operations on the 300 and Ridge Roads. Work will continue along the power line removing logs and other potential hazards. The fire area will be monitored by ground and drones to locate heat sources. Firefighters and heavy equipment operators will be working closely with resource advisors (READS) to implement suppression repair operations. Suppression repair objectives are to return damaged areas to a stable condition that reflects pre-fire conditions. Firefighters will be shuttled across the river South-South-West of North Fork for suppression repair.

EVACUATIONS

Zones 11, 12, and 13 have been moved back to “READY” status. Zones 1 will remain in “SET” status for now. Beartrack Mine, and Leesburg remain in “READY” status. The Incident Management Team will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office to consider changes to the evacuation status.

Additional details are at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated on September 19. It reduces the closure area lands north of Williams Creek and Deep Creek Roads, east of Panther Creek Road, and south of North Fork Ranger District/Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The closure includes national forest service lands pertaining to certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. See Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-512 for complete description. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities.

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Salmon River administered by the Salmon Field Office, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are temporarily Closed.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

For more information about area hunting units, please visit the Idaho Fish and Game fire map: https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/ifwis/maps/realtime/fire/ or the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IDFG.salmon.

