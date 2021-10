NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State Police trooper came to the aid of a great-horned owl.

The bird had gotten tangled in some plastic on the side of Interstate 84 in Nampa.

The trooper used her car to protect it while someone from an animal rescue could get there.

They were able to free it, had it checked out and then released it back into the wild.

