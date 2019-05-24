Owners of Noah's Ark replica sue for, yup, rain damage

As the biblical story goes, Noah’s Ark saved Noah, his family and two of each of the world’s animals from 40 days and 40 nights of torrential rain.

Now the owners of the life-size replica of Noah’s Ark, which is on display in Kentucky, are suing their insurers over, of all things, rain damage.

The owners of the Ark Encounter, a replica of the biblical ship, are suing their insurers for refusing to cover damage caused by heavy rains. The rain, according to The Courier-Journal Kentucky, caused severe damage to the access road and the insurance company refused to pay $1 million in damage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages. The encounter was not damaged and the guests have been unaffected, but the road had to be rebuilt.

COLOSSAL NOAH’S ARK COMES TO LIFE IN KENTUCKY

The lawyer for the Ark Encounter, according to The Courier-Journal, said the lawsuit was not a laughing matter.

“We are not going to comment to the press on this case,” she said.Noah’s Ark is based on the biblical story in of a man who got an end-of-the-world warning from God about massive floods.

HAS NOAH’S ARK BEEN DISCOVERED?

The $100 million replica, in Williamstown, Ky., is 51 feet high and is believed to be the largest timber-frame structure in the world. It was built by the group Answers in Genesis.