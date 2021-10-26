BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A local P.E. teacher puts the treat into trick or treating.

Julie Hudson at Moreland Elementary has decorated the gym as a pirate ship.

It took her 30 hours over the weekend to get it ready for the kindergartners and the first graders who attend the school.

Hudson says she used recycled materials you can find lying around in your own home.

In the ship, the kids work on their balance by walking across a balance beam.

After they exit the ship, they ride scooters around the ship.

She also plans to do something fun as the holidays get closer.

