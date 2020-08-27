Local News

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Grand Teton National Park will temporarily close Pacific Creek Landing September 1 to all river users and visitors. The closure will allow for construction activities to begin this fall that could possibly continue through spring 2021.

The river launch site is located just north of the Moran area. The National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation are working on a multi-year project to transform three river access sites along the Snake River.

According to the Foundation, the Snake River Gateways project will enhance the visitor experience, improve safety, restore the resilience of riparian habitat, improve infrastructure, and emphasize accessibility for all.

While the temporary closure is in effect, anyone putting in on the Snake River at Jackson Lake Dam will need to travel to Deadman’s Bar. That site does require an advance skill set. River users may want to consider an alternate section of river or other recreational activity, according to Park officials.