CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – A utility proposes to build six wind farms that could supply enough electricity for over 1 million homes in Wyoming and other states by 2024.

Portland, Oregon-based PacifiCorp announced the plan this week. The wind farms would add more than 1,600 megawatts of power capacity in Wyoming.

Combined with PacifiCorp’s plans for solar, battery power and transmission proposals, the utility would add 3,200 megawatts of capacity.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

PacifiCorp isn’t saying yet where specifically the projects will be built.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the proposals would concentrate wind development in Wyoming and Idaho, and solar and battery development in Utah and Oregon.

The post PacifiCorp proposes big build of Rocky Mountain region wind appeared first on Local News 8.