IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Intermountain Gas will be connecting a gas line along Pancheri Drive, near the S Utah Avenue intersection, beginning Tuesday.

The work will be done from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to reduce the impact on traffic and property owners.

Pancheri Drive will remain open during most of the construction with intermittent nighttime road closures to accommodate construction tasks. There will be lane closures with traffic shifted accordingly throughout the duration of the project which is approximately two weeks, barring unforeseen conditions.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Intermountain Gas at (208) 542-6632.

For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project in Idaho Falls, click HERE to view the 2022 interactive map.

