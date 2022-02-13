IDAHO FALLS, (Idaho Falls)- The weekend playbook for Papa Tom’s Pizza in Idaho Falls is to keep their ovens hot and the pizzas rolling out the door.

Papa Tom’s Grandson Kristopher Mueller says they get the ball rolling the day before “We’ve got to make sure we just have enough of everything ordered, enough wings ordered, you know, we get people that order 48, 64 wings at a time,” Mueller said. “So we just try and make sure we’ve got everything on hand as best we can. It’s still hard to do, lots of extra boxes to take out lots of extra pizza crust on the Pizza Express every day, so we just have to be able to do extra to make sure we got it.”

Mueller and his staff say they’re ready for the inevitable rush. “I think we’re ready. You know, as ready as we can be, you got to put your head down and push on.”

The daughter of Papa Tom Cynthia Hensheid came in to help out the staff in the restaurant and says most of the needs for the day is the amount of staff on hand.

“First thing started making sure we had plenty of boxes, got to have a lot of boxes for pizzas and then, of course, having plenty of cheese and sauce,” Henshield said. “Those are the main things. And you got to have drivers. And so you’ve got to have people here to make the pizzas, but to get them delivered to all those houses out there that are ready to celebrate Super Bowl.”

She says the staff and herself will both be able to get a short break after the first coin toss but will still be ready to go when called up.

