BLACKFOOT, IDAHO (KIFI)- The Eastern Idaho State Fair is underway and celebrating the start of the fair.

People were lining up in anticipation of this year’s parade long before Saturday’s 10 a.m. start time.

Some came to spots they have been going to for years. “Every year we have this little corner, we come and we bring family and it’s it’s always a good event for us,” said Rick Shipley.

“It’s a continuous thing for me. I’ve come since I was a little girl,” said Venus Clark.

Shipley says this year he and his family are looking forward to something in particular at the parade. “My grandkids are getting a little bit older. We love to watch them get the candy. It’s fun having the horses come by. It’s just a great event that, you know, I grew up in Blackfoot and every year it’s something we have to look forward to,” says Shipley. “They used to bring a bunch of the bands and from different schools, high schools. It’s changed a little bit over the years, but it’s still it’s still a really fun event.”

For Venus Clark, her experience has also changed over the years, from being a part of it, to now bringing her family to it. “When I was in high school, I was part of the Indianettes from Pocatello High School and I was in the parade for four years then.” She says bringing her family and her grandkids, adds another level of fun to the parade. “I’m here with most with some of my grandkids. And so, it’s just a really fun family tradition that we do.”

For Steve Allen, this parade has created long lasting memories. “I was in this parade in Blackfoot High Marching band and we were sharp in those days,” said Allen. “I got three of my kids and a bunch of my friends. We come to this house, Dean Smith, every year. So I have a lot of history just in this house.”

The parade kicked off by honoring first responders in the area with a siren parade including vehicles of the many different departments from around the region.

Then Karloe Honas, the Grand Marshall, and the fair board made an appearance.

The parade carried out with over 120 different floats and marching bands.

