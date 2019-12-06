Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Supporters of public charter schools are questioning the state commission that oversees them about recent personnel changes.

In a letter to Idaho Public Charter School Commission Chairman Reed Hansen, the group questioned the unexplained resignation of the commission’s executive director. Tamara Baysinger resigned this week.

The Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families claims there is only one employee of the commission still on staff.

The group called for full transparency by the board.

It called for dissolution of the commission and its staff after a controversial recording of a board meeting was released earlier this year.

In its letter, coalition president Tom LeClaire demanded answers to several questions.

Among them, the group alleged violations of ethics laws. It also questioned the process to be used in staffing and training people for vacancies and requested information be released about the results of recent Charter school surveys.