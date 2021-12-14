RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Addison Scarbrough was a 6th-grade student who had been injured from the school shooting in Rigby on May 6, 2021. Her parents have responded with lots of resentment and hatred toward the Jefferson County School District in how they have responded to the fateful day.

The parents were already very concerned about the situation before the actual shooting took place. The shooter had posted violent threats on Tik Tok the previous Friday. Rigby Middle School responded by suspended the girl for only one day the following Monday. The shooting had then occurred a few days later that week.

The parents are mainly frustrated at the lack of effort that is being done to combat this. They say that the school district has plenty of funds to reach out and use resources, but they have not used them. The parents suggested using things like metal detectors, helping comfort students through their depression, and a stricter code of conduct.

Although the school district did not reply directly to us in response, they did point us out to two resources that they have used extensively used. The Jefferson County Police Department is the first of these, and they say they have been trained in situations like this for years.

The second resource is the Teton Counseling Center. They have provided additional school counseling services and even emotional talks to comfort the schools.

Although the parents are upset at the lack of decisions being put forth to combat the school shooting issue from the authorities, they all have the same goal. All three groups have told me that they are striving and want to see more efforts to get the community closer together.

