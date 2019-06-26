Parents of Virginia infant who died of cocaine, heroin intoxication arrested: police

The parents of a Virginia two-month-old girl who died last November of a cocaine and heroin intoxication were arrested Tuesday, police said.

Parents Eugene Chandler, 27, and Shaleigh Brumfield, 26, were arrested in Danville after a grand jury indicted them for felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child.

Officers responded to the parents Danville home on November 24 where they found Chandler holding an unresponsive infant, WSET reported. The officers performed CPR on the girl before taking her to the emergency room where she was pronounced dead, according to the report.

PARENTS OF HOUSTON INFANT WHO DIED WITH 96 BONE FRACTURES CHARGED IN HER DEATH: POLICE

Police said there were no physical signs of trauma on the infant. Investigators searched the home and discovered evidence of drug use, WSET reported. An autopsy of the infant revealed her cause of death as “acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co-sleeping,” police said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The infant’s parents were indicted Monday and arrested Tuesday without incident. They are being held in the Danville City Jail without bond. Danville is in southcentral Virginia, sharing a border with North Carolina.