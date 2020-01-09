Education

BONNEVILLE COUNTY (KIFI/KIDK) – Bonneville School District 93 is proposing changes to the boundaries of its elementary schools.

The changes would take place next school year and are due to overcrowding in schools. It would shift some students to schools that have lost enrollment.

Parents were given the opportunity to share their opinion on the proposed boundary change at Wednesday’s board meeting. Some say they feel the argument is one-sided.

“The opinion we were trying to voice tonight was that we rather the boundaries didn’t change,” said Lisa and William Peterson. “But coming out of the meeting what we got was well you can ask for a variance but the boundaries are going to change. Deal with it.”

Parents have two more chances to voice their opinions to the board. The next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 9 in Bonneville High School’s Little Theater from 7-8 pm and Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center from 7-8 pm.