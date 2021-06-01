IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Park Avenue will be temporarily closed on June 2 and June 3.

The Idaho Falls Street Division will be paving the roadway south of W. Broadway, near the Idaho Falls Public Library.

That section of roadway was closed on May 24 and May 25 to allow for East Idaho Railroad to remove the unused railroad crossing. This week’s closure is necessary to complete that project.

Idaho Falls Library will remain open during construction.

Officials say you should use alternate routes, reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found HERE.

