IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This year’s construction season will be a busy one, starting with the Park Avenue waterline project on Monday, March 21.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Barring unforeseen conditions, the project will be completed in approximately 80 days.

You can view the 2022 Interactive Construction Map HERE.

There will be road, lan, and an intersection closures throughout the duration of the project; however, the sidewalks on both the east and west side of the Park Avenue will remain open to all businesses. Portions of the sidewalks on both sides will be impacted as the new waterline is tied into adjacent buildings.

“The waterline running under this stretch of roadway is old and in need of replacement. We never know what type of underground utility conflicts we might encounter once we start digging under the road,” said David Richards, Idaho Falls Water Superintendent during a preconstruction meeting attended by downtown merchants earlier this week. “The goal is to finish the project as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize the impact on your businesses.”

Knife River will complete the work in three phases, working Monday thru Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first phase, Park Avenue from Broadway to A Street will take approximately 30 days. The second phase will require a closure of the intersection of Park Avenue and A Street for 10 to 14 days. The final phase, Park Avenue from A Street to B Street will also take approximately 30 days to complete.

The main water supply will be intermittently shut off to properties in the area; however, the contractor will work with the property owner to coordinate the shut off during times that work best for them and will provide them with temporary water supply.

Weekly on-site coordination meetings will be held with the property owners, Knife River, Public Works, and Idaho Falls Downtown Development to communicate project updates and other important information. To be notified about these meetings, contact Idaho Falls Public Works at (208) 612-8250.

The post Park Avenue waterline project begins next week appeared first on Local News 8.